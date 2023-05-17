Indigo Roots moves to new location

Indigo Roots Yoga and Wellness Studio has moved to a new location at 212 E. Court St. in downtown Washington Court House. This studio is a place of peace, joy and connection for anyone who wants to practice yoga and mindfulness. Indigo Roots was founded in 2015 by Shannon Jacobs and is now owned by Tina Berk since March 19. You can check out their website at www.indigorootsstudio.com or call them at 937-215-3170. Pictured: Kristy Bower (Chamber), Shannon, Misty, Tristan, Debbie Bryant (United Way), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets) and River, Ronda Turner (ERA Martin Assoc.), Tina Berk (Indigo Roots), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Rod, Sylvia, Amaraya.

