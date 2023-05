Dsc Produce Farm recently joined the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Dsc Produce Farm is owned and operated by Darren Cox, who makes delicious salsa, jams and dressings. You can find his products at the Fayette County Farmers Market every week. Don’t miss the chance to taste them. Pictured: Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Cynthia Grotsky (Humana), Darren Cox (Dsc Produce Farm), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald).

