WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 16

Marjorie O. McClendon, 21, Jeffersonville, endangering children (two counts).

Tommy T. Queen, 22, Jeffersonville, endangering children (two counts).

Marjorie O. McClendon, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor).

May 15

Carol J. Curnutte, 74, 21 Colonial Court, marked lanes violation.

Jason D. Yoakum, 49, 1221 High St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

May 14

William Hyer, 53, 94 Jamison Road Lot 156, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Whitney A. Downing, 29, 904 Briar Ave., unsafe vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Brandi L. Renick, 38, 1325 Justin Junction, speed.

Dennis K. Whiteside, 47, 818 Leesburg Ave., obstructing, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).