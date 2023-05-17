Over $12,000 raised at Hike for Hospice

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County raised more than $12,000 at its 2023 Hike for Hospice on Saturday, April 22, at Grace Community Church.

More than 155 registered walkers joined Ohio’s Hospice in honoring the memory of loved ones and raising funds to support patient care and support at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. The event featured events for all ages, including a car show, food truck alley, live DJ, photobooth, and a bagpipe send off.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is grateful to the sponsors who supported the event. Silver sponsors included Carriage Court Assisted Living, Court House Fitness, Court House Manor and St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House, Fayette Home Healthcare Supply, Parrett Insurance Agency, Record Herald, Quali-Tee Sportswear & Design, Stark Truss, Valero Renewables, Vermeer Heartland, Walmart, and Wingate Packaging. The Car Show Sponsor was Jim Van Dyke’s Automotive & Tire Center. The Bronze Sponsor was Mid Atlantic Storage Systems.

“We are grateful to our community for supporting our Hike for Hospice event and our mission,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “The support of our walkers, sponsors, food truck participants, and attendees enables us to continue delivering superior care and superior services to all in our community.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.