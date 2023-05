Gingi’s & Lou’s Little Gift Shop is the newest business to downtown Washington Court House. From left to right: owners, Mary Lou Kohl and Jennifer Huseby, and city manager, Joe Denen. Jennifer and Mary Lou are hand-makers of custom shirts, candles, crystal jewelry, tumbled stones and lots more. They’re located at 111 S. Main St. in Suite 3, and are open Wednesday-Saturday, with varying hours.

