Blue Lions win on senior night, 9-1

The Washington Blue Lions hosted East Clinton on Thursday, May 4 in a non conference baseball contest. It was also senior night, and the Blue Lions honored their seven seniors prior to the game: Andrew Ingram-Shaw, Collin Southworth, Titus Lotz, R.J. Foose, A.J. Dallmayer, Tanner Lemaster, and Jonah Waters.

The Blue Lions scored four runs in the first inning and cruised to a 9-1 victory.

John Wall led off the bottom of the first inning with a line drive single to center field and then stole second base. Lotz followed with a double to left field that scored Wall. Dallmayer was hit by a pitch, and Lotz and Dallmayer later advanced to second and third base respectively. Lotz attempted to steal home later but was caught in a pickle and tagged out for the first out of the inning. Dallmayer advanced to third base on the play and Jonah Waters would walk to put runners on the corners. Lemaster reached on an error from the Astros which scored Dallmayer and moved Waters to third. Waters would steal home on a wild pitch that also moved Lemaster to second base. Bryce Yeazel would then hit a line drive single to right field which scored Lemaster and made it 4-0.

The Blue Lions added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Evan Lynch walked and later scored on a single to right field by Lotz.

Foose gave the Blue Lions another run in the bottom of the fifth inning when he grounded out to score Lemaster from third base.

Washington would tack on their final three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lynch led off the inning with a bunt single and later stole second. Wall would walk and advanced to third on an errant throw from a pickoff attempt which also scored Lynch. Lotz was next and reached on an error that scored Wall. Later in the inning, Hunter Hinkley was pinch running for Lotz and scored on a single from Yeazel to make it 9-1 which was the final score.

Washington started Tanner Lemaster on the mound and the Astros started Peyton Lilly.

Lemaster worked just one inning, allowing no runs and hits while walking one and striking out two.

Will Miller pitched five innings in relief, earning the win. Miller allowed one hit and one run with one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Yeazel came on to close, allowing no hits or runs and striking out one batter.

Lilly suffered the loss for the Astros, working four innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Nate Ellis worked two innings in relief, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively for Washington, Lotz led the team going 2 for 3 with a double, three RBI and a walk.

Yeazel was 2 for 3 with two RBI and a walk.

Foose was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Lemaster was 0 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Wall was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Lynch was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Waters was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

On the base paths, Lynch stole two bases and Wall, Waters, and Lotz each stole one.

Washington (17-1, no. 10-ranked team in D-II OHSBCA Coaches Poll) plays again on Monday at Teays Valley at 5 p.m. The Blue Lions will find out their seed and their first round postseason opponent on Sunday when the sectional brackets are released.