Panthers score in 10th, beat ‘Cane, 6-2

WILMINGTON — Two long-time rivals met on the baseball diamond Thursday, May 4 when the Miami Trace Panthers visited Wilmington to challenge the Hurricane.

This game took a little longer than normal, but the Panthers rallied for four runs in the top of the 10th to defeat the ‘Cane, 6-2.

The Panthers had outstanding pitching with Brady Armstrong and Gaige Stuckey combining to allow the Hurricane just three hits and two runs (one earned).

Armstrong started and pitched 7.2 innings with three hits, two runs (one earned) with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Stuckey did not allow a hit or walk any Wilmington batters and finished with four strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

Jayden Tackett started for the Hurricane and pitched eight innings. He allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned) with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Talen Oberlin pitched two innings for Wilmington, with three hits, four runs (three earned), three walks and one strikeout.

Jake Stephens led Wilmington, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Tackett had one hit and scored one run and Bryson Platt scored one run.

Miami Trace scored two runs in the first and Wilmington responded with one run in its first turn at bat.

It was not until the sixth inning that Wilmington scored to tie the game.

There followed three more scoreless innings.

In the 10th, the Panthers scored four runs and kept Wilmington in check in the home 10th to nail down the victory.

Miami Trace improves to 13-6 with the win.

Dillon Hyer led the Panthers, going 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.

Stuckey was 1 for 5; Cooper Enochs went 1 for 4 with a run scored and one RBI; Evan Colegrove went 1 for 4 with one run and one RBI; Cole Little was 1 for 5 with one RBI.

Armstrong hit a double in three at-bats; Jameson Hyer was 1 for 3 with a pair of walks and Wyatt Hicks walked and scored twice.

With the game tied in the 10th, the Panthers sent 10 to the plate, scoring four runs.

Miami Trace has a game scheduled at East Clinton Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The Panthers are slated to play at Lynchburg-Clay Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

The Division II tournament drawing will be held this weekend.

RHE

MT 200 000 000 4 — 6 10 4

W 100 001 000 0 — 2 3 1