Blue Lion tennis nets win over Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team won its match at Circleville Thursday, May 4, three courts to two.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Grant Pinkerton, 6-2, 7-5.

Mason Mullins won at second singles, 6-0, 6-3 over Justin Darnell.

Nathan Upthegrove beat Sabrina Funk on the third singles court, 6-2, 6-0.

Jon Rader and Landon Miller lost at first doubles to Carlos Vazquez and Reid Seimetz, 2-6, 4-6.

At second doubles, Logan Miller and Nick Walker fell to Liam Goodhart and Slater Search, 0-6, 2-6.

Season wrap-up

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team ended the 2023 season with an overall record of 5-7.

The Blue Lions went 3-6 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington was 27-33 overall on the season in match results; 15-25 in the FAC.

Singles results: 25-10 overall, 15-8 FAC (with one defaulted match).

Doubles results: 2-22 overall, 0-16 FAC.

Mason Mullins ends the regular season undefeated at 12-0, having not dropped a set the entire year.

Washington begins Sectional play Monday in Portsmouth.