Perry Peppy Farmers hold meeting

Perry Peppy Farmers had another 4-H meeting last Sunday. First, we had a visitor who gave a presentation about positive developments in climate. Her name was Brigitte Hisey. She asked for volunteers to join her any time and she mentioned there is a new book at Shaw Wetlands.

Mikey Koski gave a demonstration on how to load several kinds of Nerf guns.

There were seven members present. We chose a design for our t-shirts. We enjoyed refreshments and helped ourselves to the flyers Ms. Hisey left.

Next meeting is April 30.