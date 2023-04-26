SSCC announces 2023 commencement speaker

Southern State Community College will hold its 47th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. in the Patriot Center on the Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Emily Bloom Jackson, an established alumni member of Southern State Community College, will serve as this year’s commencement speaker.

Jackson is a lifelong resident of Highland County. After obtaining two associate degrees from Southern State, she embarked on a professional career in nursing. She continued her education at Ohio University, obtaining her bachelor of science degree, while working full-time at Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati.

After nearly 10 years in nursing, she felt a calling to pursue her degree at the University of Cincinnati to become a nurse practitioner. She finds autonomy in caring for members of the community and has a deep commitment to the greater good of all mankind.

Following the completion of her degree, Emily returned to her roots in Highland County to give back to the place she calls her forever home. She has a thriving practice in Hillsboro with the Adena Health System. Remaining steadfast in providing excellent care to her patient population, she also strives to find meaning and purpose in her life.

Emily is a devoted wife, the mother of two beautiful girls, a granddaughter, a daughter, a sister, and an auntie. In her free time, she enjoys writing, cooking, reading, and reflection. Her faith is the cornerstone of her existence and she strives to bring a commitment of joy into every season of her life.

Emily desires to inspire SSCC graduates with a purpose that will set personal and professional aspirations into commission. Dr. Nicole Roades, President of Southern State Community College, invited Emily – daughter of the late and beloved long-time SSCC employee Cindy Bloom – to speak at this prestigious event to share a message of optimism for the future and encouragement for continued boldness among the new alums.