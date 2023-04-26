Paint Valley ADAMH Board names new associate director

The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Board recently announced that Kelly Dennis has recently joined its staff as the new associate director.

“Kelly is a wonderful addition to our board. His strengths and experience in strategic planning, project management, and data-driven processes will complement the Paint Valley ADAMH Board well,” said Melanie Swisher, executive director.

Before joining the Paint Valley ADAMH Board, Dennis’ early career included working with various environmental health programs at the Ross County Health District from 2005 through 2012 and Pickaway County Public Health from 2012 through 2017. In 2017, he returned to the Ross County Health District where he helped lead community health assessments and community health improvement planning which included the implementation of grant programs and services that focused on chronic disease prevention, access to healthcare, overdose prevention, and public health emergency preparedness planning/response.

Recently, Kelly expanded his experience with grant management at the Ohio Department of Development’s Community Services Division by working with local Ohio communities on building/site revitalization and water/wastewater infrastructure improvements.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to join the team at the Paint Valley ADAMH Board and help contribute to the great work they are doing for our communities. I am excited to be back at the local level and working with the local communities, stakeholders, and service providers to help improve mental health and recovery outcomes for the population we serve,” said Dennis.

Dennis has a bachelor’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University. He is a resident of Chillicothe along with his wife and four children.

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, and Ross counties.