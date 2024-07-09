Produce to crocheted baby essentials available at Wednesday Farmers Market

Produce from Bridgeview Gardens will be available at the Wednesday Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Candy onions, green beans, tomatoes and peaches, along with ground beef and bratwurst, Julie G’s cookies and Nancy’s baby essentials, are scheduled for this week’s mid-week Fayette County Farmers Market.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is now accepting charge/debit cards, WIC FM coupons, Senior FM benefits, but no EBT SNAP (perhaps in 2025). Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products.

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also, crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents. NEW this week, essential oil car diffusers. JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos and sugar cookies.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including candy onions, green beans, peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, new potatoes and more. Flowering perennials.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. Great for grilling!