Police: East Temple St. home struck by gunfire

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — An East Temple Street home was reportedly struck by gunfire overnight Sunday.

Later that day, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the residence, and the resident of the home advised that his wife had discovered damage to the door that morning and also located a bullet inside the house.

The resident said that he inspected the damage to the door and discovered that it had been struck by gunfire twice, according to Lt. Derek Pfeifer. Detectives were called to the scene and recovered three casings outside the home and two bullets inside.

A handgun was also reportedly recovered near the home that matched the caliber of the casings that were recovered, Pfeifer said.

Detectives are currently reviewing digital video evidence of the shooting and have been able to identify a possible suspect.

At this time, is believed that the shooting is random and no specific individuals were targeted, Pfeifer said. The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, however no injuries were reported.