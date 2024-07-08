WCH man charged in child porn investigation

Tackett

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A local man has been charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor following an investigation into alleged child pornography.

On July 2, the Washington Court House Police Department executed a search warrant at 1024 Country Club Court after a months-long investigation into a tip about child pornography, according to Lt. Derek Pfeifer. Detectives recovered several electronic devices during the search.

Wesley D. Tackett, 34, was charged and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending, Pfeifer said.

Another man was also taken into custody, but was later released with all charges dropped. Investigation subsequent to the search warrant revealed that he was not involved, according to police.

Tackett is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $75,000 bond.