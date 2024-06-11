Spring produce available at Wednesday Farmers Market

Bridgeview Gardens will have fresh produce at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Seasonal spring produce at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market includes sugar snap peas, onions, greens, asparagus and young cabbage. Houseplants, macrame plant hangers, perennials and potted flowers (sunflowers) will be at the market also.

Ground beef, brats, cookies, and crocheted baby essentials round out the products being brought this week. The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., and is now accepting charge/debit cards, but currently no EBT SNAP (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including asparagus, cabbages, leafy greens, Spring onions, sugar snap peas and more. Herb plants and flowering perennials. Potted sunflowers.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also, crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. GREAT for grilling!

PROPAGATION SENSATIONS (Jaclyn and Mike Gilbert): We will be bringing variety of house plants and macrame plant hangers

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter and peanut butter jumbos.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).