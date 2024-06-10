Price hired as new MTHS band director

Jordan Price (right) was hired Monday as the new Miami Trace High School band director. Price is pictured with high school principal Bryan Sheets. Submitted photo

Jordan Price was hired as the new Miami Trace High School band director at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

Price is a 2024 Ohio University graduate and was a member of the Marching 110. Price said he is excited to share his passion for music with band students and to help them continue to grow as musicians.

A meet-and-greet with Price was also held Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the high school band room. Current high school band members, incoming freshmen and parents were invited to attend.

High School Principal Bryan Sheets said, “We are excited to see the future of our band program under the direction of Mr. Price. His goal is to continue the progression and participation, and we look forward to him getting started as a Panther.”