Special athletes compete in track & field event

Athletes in action: Participants in the Special Olympics Track & Field Event showcase their talents and determination at Wilmington Alumni Field on Saturday. Photos courtesy of Ashton Erler and Tina Wells

WILMINGTON — The annual Special Olympics Track & Field Event took place on Saturday, June 8 at Wilmington Alumni Field. Organized by Latasha Ruddle, community integration coordinator at the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the event brought together 100 athletes from Clinton County, Fayette County, Ross County, and Warren County.

Wilmington High School, along with its track team, provided the facilities and support for the event, contributing to its smooth execution. The event featured various track and field competitions, showcasing the talents and determination of the athletes.

Marnie Reed, family support liaison at the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, highlighted the positive impact of the event on her daughter, who has been participating as an athlete for many years.

“The event has always been well-organized and embraces the uniqueness of the athletes. The thrill that she gets having people cheer for her can be seen on her face as she gives her very best effort. As a parent, it’s nice to be able to be an observer and see her being celebrated. It’s a feel-good event for sure,” Reed said.

Ruddle expressed gratitude to everyone involved, including volunteers, athletes, providers, family members, sponsors, food vendors, and coaches. “Together, we created an exciting evening full of lots of smiles!” she said.

The event emphasized community involvement and support, creating a positive atmosphere for athletes and spectators alike.