Eyes of Freedom memorial comes to WCH

The Eyes of Freedom traveling memorial is coming to the American Legion Post 25 in Washington C.H. this Saturday. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Eyes of Freedom traveling memorial has been touring the country in both large and small venues since 2008, having exhibited in over 375 venues in 35 states to date. In conjunction with the Brett Wightman Memorial Ride, the American Legion Post 25, located at 1240 US 22, will host the memorial display on Saturday, June 15.

The post will be open to the public for viewing from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please stop by and walk in the footsteps of the men of Lima company from the Marine Reserve unit based out of Columbus, who suffered a fateful deployment in 2005.

When the artist, Anita Miller, unveiled her life-size portrait installation of the fallen of Lima Company in the Ohio State House Rotunda, she had hopes that the memorial which she created with the help of all the families of the fallen would be a powerful and intimate reminder of the gift of service and sacrifice. It has become that and so much more.

The work unites communities through honoring and educating about the personal gift we all receive when one decides to serve their country.

With the addition of Silent Battle, a life-sized bronze sculpture in 2018, the issues of veteran and survivor mental health is tenderly addressed.