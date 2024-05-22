What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Skyla Sanderson is the first patron to sign up for the 2024 Summer Reading Program. Submitted photos The Summer Reading Theme for 2024 is “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” Find this display at the library to sign up, learn about summer events, receive entry coupons, and begin your adventure.

Late May is a season of anticipation. Kids are out of school, families have big summer plans, and the annual Summer Reading Program is about to begin. Each summer, children, teens, and adults gather at the library to attend programs and to set reading goals. Hundreds will accept and complete the summer reading challenge, earning prizes while meeting their reading goals.

This summer, the theme is “Adventure Begins at your Library.” Choose the books you will read and activities you will complete on your adventure! Using the Beanstack App, track your achievements and earn badges. Readers are eligible to win prizes as soon as they register for a reading challenge and will win more prizes as they finish.

While registration is now open for Adventure Begins at Your Library, be sure to join our Summer Reading Kickoff Wednesday, May 29 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. At 11 a.m., meet Picasso, a 40-year-old box turtle, and learn to twist your very own balloon animals! This program is for children and will be in the Grace Methodist Fellowship Hall. Afterwards, readers of all ages can stop by the library to learn about and register for summer reading. There will be crafts for adults and children. Children can have their faces painted and take home a balloon sculpture. There will be information about the Libby, Hoopla, and Beanstack apps, the What the Float food truck, and more!

Following the kickoff, the library will offer one or more programs nearly every day in June and July.

Preschoolers are invited to Storytimes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Children can learn, play, and work in our garden on Mondays at 10 a.m. Join in a rotation of clubs including Game Club, Book Club, Ukulele Club and Writing Club. Sign Up for Camp! We once again offer STEM Camp, Creativity Camp, and Discovery Camp. Come to Bubble and Lego programs, and to our Annual Bike Bash Parade. Crystal Clear Science returns with her fun and educational science show, and we welcome the Ohio School of Falconry to teach us about Raptors.

Meet us at one of our Fayette Field Trips as we visit Washington Fire Department, City Service Department, John Deere Ag-Pro, Deer Creek Dam, and the Fayette County Airport.

Teens are invited to Cat Yoga and Boba Tea at Kitt’s Catfe, Level up your Ramen at the library and Disc Golf at the Soldier’s Row course.

For adults, our popular Saturday programs Crafternoon, Crochet, and “Bring Your Own Book Club” continue. Also check out “Read Like a Librarian,” “Bog Girl 2024” and “Libby and Lemonade.”

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library. Calendars and information are also available at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.