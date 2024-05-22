Fayette Co. Farmers Market named Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce named the Fayette County Farmers Market as its Business of the Month. Pictured: [front row] Debbie Bryant (United Way), Debra Corbell-Grover (FCFM volunteer), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Mandy Miller (FCFM Board Member), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.); [back row] Gage Summers (FCFM volunteer), Bob Shadley (FCFM volunteer), Gwen Laurens (FCFM Co-Manager and Board Member) and David Persinger (FCFM Co-Manager and Treasurer). Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber has named the Fayette County Farmers Market as the Business of the Month — “fresh food, less traveled.”

The Fayette County Farmers Market is now open for its 24th season with the largest variety of products and the most vendors ever. You may shop every Saturday morning, 8:30 a.m. until noon, in the municipal parking lot on the corner of East and South Main streets in downtown Washington Court House. Enjoy seasonal produce (including local apples), local honey, local ground steak beef, local chicken, farm fresh eggs, gourmet mushrooms, jams and jellies, salsas, home baked bread, cookies, pies and cakes…potted plants/flowers and many fine handcrafted items through Oct. 19. Questions? You may call/text David at 740-606-3467.

Other products: vermicompost and worm “tea” concentrate, salad dressings and BBQ sauces, locally roasted coffees (whole bean and ground), lots of plants (including house plants), flowers (including cut flowers). Locally produced bratwurst is at the Wednesday market only.

Crafts: fine crochet and sewn items, goat milk soaps and lotions, functional handmade pottery, handmade and painted wood crafts, wax melts, and sublimation products (special printing process for personalizing mugs, phone cases, frames, tumblers), jewelry and plaques.

The Farmers Market is an Ohio non-profit cooperative with an all-volunteer board of directors (eight board members, 2024 president is Dennis Mosny) and the managers are David Persinger (15th year) and Gwen Laurens.

The market accepts cash, credit/debit, SNAP (aka food stamps) including a SNAP purchase benefit matching program (Produce Perks), $1 for $1 up to $25 each day and these are only good for vegetables, fruits, and plants that produce food. They take the WIC farmers market coupons as well as the Senior Farmers market coupons. They participate in Adena’s Fresh Food Rx program, for fruits and vegetables only, the TANF fruit and vegetable program, the Fayette Co Employee benefit coupons given to those participating in their “health program (administered by the commissioners office), and lastly but not the least of which they participate in is the Fayette County Farm Bureau’s program of giving all Fayette County Farm Bureau members a $5 coupon at each market they attend (a $120 member benefit…which will pay for your membership).