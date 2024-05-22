uVault Storage, Inc. welcomed to WCH

A ribbon cutting for uVault Storage Inc. in Washington C.H. was held recently. Located at 739 Western Ave., uVault Storage, Inc. offers top-quality storage solutions with a focus on convenience and reliability. With a locally maintained inventory of new and used containers, uVault ensures swift access to secure storage options tailored to individual needs. From sales to rentals, modifications to deliveries, uVault Storage, Inc. stands ready to serve the community’s storage needs. The owner is Chris Paisley. Call 740-313-4774 for more information or visit Uvaultstorage.com. Pictured: James Baughn, Seth Simonson, Tina Hoppes, Rick Konkoskia, Malori Anderson, Chris Paisley (President), Don Dheel, Mark Sullivan, Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Tony Sanor (Fay Co OSU Ext.), and Scott Eckles (Home Financial).

Submitted photo