Commissioners name Little as interim county engineer

In the afternoon session meeting of the county commissioners, Bruce Brandstetter, the county airport consultant, showed the commissioners the proposed plans for the replacement and relocation of the AWOS system on the airport grounds. The current AWOS is old and in need of repair. All new equipment will be purchased and installed to upgrade the entire system. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners had a very busy Monday with two bid openings, hearing about some upcoming airport changes, and signing a resolution to officially name Jason Little as the interim Fayette County Engineer, following the retirement of Steve Luebbe.

Effective May 18, the county commissioners were responsible for appointing an interim engineer to take Luebbe’s position, so the resolution naming Little was officially signed Monday, May 20.

The bid opening for the operation of the Fayette County Visitation Center was held at 10 a.m. with only one bid being received from Pickaway/Fayette Area Recovery Services, which has operated the center in the past. The bid is now under review, according to Julie Thacker of JFS, to confirm the bid meets all the necessary requirements.

The commissioners held a discussion regarding the possibility of making some slight renovations to the second floor of the visitation building to accommodate emergency overnight removals of children from domestic violence situations, for example. A JFS employee would be required to stay with a child overnight for their protection if an emergency foster care situation could not be provided.

The bids were opened regarding the renovations of the courthouse elevator at 11 a.m. on Monday. Ottis Elevator’s bid was $457,300; Kone, Inc.’s bid was $381,427; and Schindler Elevator’s bid was $358,924, the lowest. The project was estimated to take four months of work, so each bid contained an additional cost for a shortened work schedule.

The bids will now be reviewed by the project manager for completeness and the ability to meet all stated requirements. It was noted that the project should be started in the fourth quarter of 2024 and be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Two months prior to the start of the renovation, a lift tram will need to be installed on the full length of the stairway to provide handicap access to the second and third floor of the building without changing or damaging the historical value of the railing or stairs, according to the commissioners. The commissioners don’t want to “disrupt justice within the courthouse” by having any court business moved to another office or location, commissioner Tony Anderson said.

In the afternoon session meeting, Bruce Brandstetter, the county airport consultant, showed the commissioners the proposed plans for the replacement and relocation of the AWOS system on the airport grounds. The Auto Weather Observation System upgrade was approved by the FAA and will be paid for by a 90% federal grant — 5% from ODOT, and 5% by the county. The job will be bid out in June, according to the commissioners.

The current AWOS is old and in need of repair. All new equipment will be purchased and installed to upgrade the entire system.

Air traffic at the airport will not be interrupted during the construction or relocation of the AWOS system, per FAA requirements with respect to the safe and efficient use of navigable airspace by aircraft and the safety of persons on the ground.

The commissioners also said that a new $2 million 100×100 foot airplane hangar project will be bid out soon to construct a new building big enough to accommodate smaller jet airplanes. This will provide a rental space revenue stream for the airport, the commissioners said.

Joe Sokal, regional manager of professional services, from the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO), presented the new “County Firm” service organization run by the CCAO to connect professional services within Ohio counties. Their mission is to identify services and offer assistance through program management over contractors doing business in Ohio counties. They work with county facility directors to oversee projects with no limit to size of the contracts. The County Firm acts as a control agent, according to Sokal.

The commissioners mentioned the upcoming elevator project and Sokal agreed to look over the project for their possible assistance to Fayette County.

In other business, the commissioners signed a resolution for the sale of obsolete equipment from the engineer’s office to include a 1984 Champion 720A Motor Grader and a 2007 Dodge Nitro.

The Public Defender contract, presented to the commissioners at their last meeting by the Ohio State Office of the Ohio Public Defender’s representative Chase Carter, was approved in the proposed amount of $74,792, and signed by the commissioners.

The next meeting of the commissioners will be Tuesday, May 28, due to the Memorial Day holiday.