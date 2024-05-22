WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 21

Arthur J. Nichols, 44, 69 Dunbar Court, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Heather M. Dudley, 42, Frankfort, window tint violation.

Dalton C. Knapp, 47, 648 Yeoman St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Cecil R. Carter, 59, 648 Yeoman St., criminal trespass.

Steven P. Murry, 65, Jamestown, OVI.

May 20

Dennen J.F. Lyons, 18, 2437 State Route 38 NE, underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor), disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

May 19

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., theft.

Harley D. Gottke, 19, New Lexington, speed.

Lilly R.R. Slatton, 19, 331 N. Fayette St., criminal trespass.

Tommie R. Knisley, 38, 1020 Lewis St., speed.

May 18

Mandy J. Butterbaugh, 43, Chillicothe, Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear warrant.

Anaiahs G. Sabree-Williams, 18, 328 E. Market St., domestic violence (fifth-degree felony), strangulation (third-degree felony).

Bronson Moore, 31, Chillicothe, driving under suspension.

Kaylei Hawkins, 34, Frankfort, speed.

Pammy Moore, wrongful entrustment.

Romaldo Lopez Lopez, 23, Bloomingburg, OVI, OVI per se, no operator’s license.

William J. Ruth, 53, 207 W. Elm St., non-compliance suspension.

May 17

Betty A. Whitson, 65, 827 Pin Oak Place, duty to yield violation.

David Eckle II, 53, 409 6th St., warrant – aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), warrant – domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

May 16

Clayton M. Huey, 26, 720 Broadway St., speed.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., menacing, telecommunications harassment.

Anaiahs G. Williams, 18, Columbus, warrant.

Dena K. Drake, 49, 722 John St., license forfeiture suspension.