Panthers advance to District title game; Stuckey goes 7 as MT beats Sheridan, 3-1

ATHENS — The Miami Trace Panthers, with seniors fresh from their recent graduation in the Class of 2024, visited Ohio University’s Bob Wren Stadium Tuesday, May 21 to compete in the Division II District tournament.

Some of the players were looking a little different with a change in hair color, many going with a beach blonde look.

Whether it was that, or, more likely, another outstanding performance from pitcher Gaige Stuckey and some clutch hitting, the Panthers (the No. 6 seed) pulled the upset of the Sheridan Generals, 3-1.

Miami Trace will come home and rest for the night and turn around and make the trip back to Ohio University to play the No. 7 seed Waverly Tigers Wednesday.

It will be a Fayette County special and 75 percent of the teams in Wednesday’s two District title games hail from the Frontier Athletic Conference.

The Washington Blue Lions will take on the FAC champs, the Jackson Ironmen, at 4 p.m. with the Panthers facing Waverly at 7 p.m.

The Panthers will be aiming for just the third District championship in baseball in the school’s 60-plus year history.

Miami Trace last won a District title in baseball in 2012. The one District title prior to that came when John F. Kennedy was President, in 1962.

Tuesday’s game was one of the bigger wins for the program in sometime, as they defeated a Sheridan team that came in with a very fine record of 24-3.

Miami Trace is now 16-8 and will face the Waverly Tigers, with a record of 17-11.

Waverly defeated the No. 2 seed, New Lexington in Tuesday’s first game, 3-2.

“That’s a 24-3 baseball team,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said of the Generals. “Two of their losses were to the same team.” Sheridan lost back-to-back games to Tri-Valley, 12-3 and 4-1.

Their other previous loss came on May 1, 5-4 to New Lexington. Tri-Valley is still alive in the tournament and has 22 wins. New Lexington was knocked out Tuesday night, finishing the season 19-5.

“Coach (Doug) Fisher is a great coach,” Smith said. “Every year they have 20-plus wins.”

Back in April, Fisher notched his 400th career coaching victory.

As a boys and girls varsity basketball head coach, Fisher recorded another 400 victories.

“This is a great win for us,” Smith said. “We’re down a couple of players (Cooper Enochs and Brody McBee). (McBee) was a catalyst early in the year.

“For us to beat a No. 3 (seed) when you take a .500 hitter (Enochs) out — McBee’s been out a little longer, so we’ve adjusted to that one,” Smith said. “Still, when you take your best hitter out of the lineup, the previous three games we’ve struggled to score runs.

“Tonight we got the timely hitting,” Smith said. “Until the seventh inning (when the Panthers were looking to tack on a few insurance runs, but came away empty after loading the bases with nobody out).”

First Miami Trace and then Sheridan each scored a run in the first inning.

The game remained tied, 1-1 until the Panthers batted in the sixth inning.

Leading off the game, Stuckey had an infield hit, beating the throw to first with a diving head-first slide.

With Austin Brown at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Stuckey to race all the way around to third base. (There is a good bit of foul territory behind home plate at Bob Wren Stadium.)

Brady Armstrong singled to left-center, scoring Stuckey.

Armstrong advanced to second on a ground out, but another ground out ended that first turn at bat for the Panthers.

In the bottom of the first, after the first batter struck out for Sheridan, M. Eden singled and Caden Sheridan doubled to left, putting runners at second and third.

White grounded out to Austin Boedeker at second base, tying the game as Eden scored.

With one out in the top of the second, Cam Morton lifted a high fly halfway down the left field line.

The defender seemed in position to make the play, but the ball had plenty of backspin and landed untouched in fair territory.

Konnor May was robbed when he drilled a ball to fairly deep center field. It looked as though it might get over his head, but Ryan Kuhn raced back and made the catch.

Morton tagged and advanced to third, but was stranded there.

The afternoon was hot, with temperatures in the upper 80s. However, with Sheridan batting in the bottom of the second, the sun went behind some clouds for a few innings, casting shade over the proceedings. Just before it was due to set, the sun made a last return not far above the horizon.

Stuckey set Sheridan aside in order in the second inning.

Miami Trace was up and down in order in the third and the Generals went out in order in the bottom of the third.

Evan Colegrove led off the fourth with a single up the middle and he stole second.

Jameson Hyer bunted, but was called out as the baseball touched him as he began to run to first.

Colegrove would be stranded in this inning.

Konnor May made a nice play at first base on White’s line drive bid for extra bases. May stretched to his left to snag the liner.

The next batter lined out to Armstrong at short and the next batter hit a hard grounder which Boedeker at second turned into an out with a sliding catch and throw to May at first.

The lights were turned on at Bob Wren Stadium by the top of the fifth.

Boedeker walked with one out. Stuckey grounded into a fielder’s choice and with Brown batting, Stuckey was caught attempting to steal second.

Sheridan threatened in the bottom of the fifth.

With one out, Ruff singled to left and Noah Warner walked.

Winders hit a hard grounder to third. His bid for a hit was denied as Colegrove gloved the ball and got the force at third.

With runners at first and second and a full count, both runners twice took off running. On the second full count offering, Stuckey got the strikeout to end that threat.

Brown lined an infield hit off the pitcher Ruff’s glove to start the sixth.

With Armstrong at the plate, a wild pitch moved Brown to second and another allowed him to scamper quickly to third.

Armstrong hit into tough luck, lining right to the second baseman.

Colegrove picked up his teammate with a hit to right-center field, scoring Brown to put the Panthers in front, 2-1.

Then with two away, Justin Robinson walked and Morton singled in Colegrove for a 3-1 Miami Trace advantage.

The Panthers left two runners on base in that turn at bat.

Things got precarious for the Panthers in the bottom of the sixth.

It appeared Sheridan was poised to strike.

The lead-off batter had an infield hit. Stuckey struck out the next batter. At this juncture, Coach Smith got some activity going in the Miami Trace bullpen.

A passed ball sent the runner to second and the next batter walked.

Smith made his second visit to the mound at this point. Stuckey must have assured the Panther skipper that he still had something left in the tank as he remained in the game.

Things got a bit more dicey for the Panthers and hopes were lifted higher for Sheridan as the next batter drew a walk to load the bases with only one out.

Stuckey bowed his back and struck the next batter out.

The batter after that grounded out with Armstrong fielding and throwing to Boedeker for the force at second. Bullet dodged.

In the seventh, Miami Trace was looking for even one insurance run.

The Generals lifted Ruff for Brody White.

Boedeker was up first and he reached second on an error in the outfield.

Stuckey bunted safely for an infield hit, moving Boedeker to third.

Stuckey took off and made it safely into second and Brown was walked, loading the bases with none out.

White took a page from Stuckey’s previous predicament and extricated himself and his team in like manner retiring the next three Panthers on a pop out, a strikeout and a fly out.

There was virtually no drama in the bottom of the seventh as Stuckey struck out the first batter, then induced a ground out followed by a fly out to right that ended the game.

As mentioned, Stuckey pitched a whale of a game, going the distance, seven innings, with four hits and one run (it was earned). He walked four and struck out nine.

Bryson Ruff started and suffered the loss. He pitched six innings with seven hits and three runs (all earned). He issued two walks and struck out six.

Brody White pitched one inning with two hits, no runs, one walk and one strikeout.

“(Stuckey) was a little injured early in the year against McClain, the game we lost to them, he hurt his back in the second inning,” Smith said. “He missed a few games after that and he’s just rounding into form.

“He’s also got a chip on his shoulder because he didn’t make all league,” Smith said. “In my opinion, if he’s not the best, he’s the second-best (pitcher) in our league. The last two games have shown that, actually the last three. He wants to show that, hey, I’m pretty good.”

As for the FAC having three teams vying for District championships Wednesday, Smith said, “That’s pretty impressive.”

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 2-4, 1 run, 1 sb; Austin Brown, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb, 1 bb; Brady Armstrong, 1-4, 1 rbi; Evan Colegrove, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Jameson Hyer, 0-4; Justin Robinson, 0-2, 1 bb; Cam Morton, 2-3, 1 2b, 1 rbi; Konnor May, 0-3; Austin Boedeker, 1-2, 1 2b, 1 bb. LOB: 8.

Offensively for Sheridan: A.J. Winders, 0-4; M. Eden, 1-4, 1 run; Caden Sheridan, 2-3, 1 2b; Brody White, 0-3, 1 rbi; Coyle Whitrow, 0-3, 1 rbi; Ryan Kuhn, 0-2, 1 bb; Ben Fox. 0-3; Bryson Ruff, 1-3; Noah Warner, 0-2, 1 bb. LOB: 9.

RHE

MT 100 002 0 — 3 9 0

S 100 000 0 — 1 4 2