ODOT local construction update

FAYETTE COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Fayette County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW IMPACTS

State Route 41 between State Route 729 and State Route 323 will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, May 20 for 14 days for culvert replacement.

Detour: State Route 41 to State Route 729 to State Route 323 or reverse.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Interstate-71 in both directions between Hidy Road and the Clinton County line will have various daily lane restrictions (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.) starting April 22 through fall 2024 for resurfacing.

State Route 435 between U.S. 35 and I-71 will have various daily lane restrictions (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) starting April 26 through June 2024.