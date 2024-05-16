Armstrong to attend Marian University

Members of the Armstrong family at the recent announcement of Brady Armstrong’s college plans. (seated, l-r); Armstrong is flanked by parents Kasey and Brandon and standing (l-r); grandparents Jim and Sandy Armstrong and Brady’s brothers, Luke and Cooper Armstrong. Photos by Aaron Hammond Armstrong

A member of the Miami Trace High School graduating Class of 2024, Brady Armstrong, has announced his college plans.

He will attend Marian University, located in Indianapolis, Ind.

Armstrong excelled as a member of the Miami Trace baseball and basketball teams.

He was also a 2024 Clarence A. Christman Jr. Award nominee.

Before going with Marian University, Armstrong took a serious look at a couple of other universities.

“I was really interested in Miami University (Ohio), and Northern Kentucky University,” Armstrong said. “I went on a few visits, and went to quite a few baseball camps at NKU.

“I chose Marian because of the academics, the smaller setting, and because I really think I will be able to contribute to the Marian baseball team,” Armstrong said. “The coaches there are so personable and positive, too.”

“My favorite teacher in high school would be Mr. (Phillip) McNamara,” Armstrong said. “His class was fun, and I looked forward to ending my day there (the 9th period). He was laid back and made learning fun.”

McNamara teaches Armstrong’s favorite subject.

“My favorite subject was science,” Armstrong said. “I’ve always been interested in science.”

Some of Armstrong’s fondest memories in high school naturally center around his love of athletics.

“Playing three sports throughout high school has provided me with so many great memories,” Armstrong said. “My favorite baseball memory was my sophomore year playing Washington Court House. I came in and got the save for Coach (Rob) Smith’s 400th win. That was pretty special.”

In addition to four years of baseball and four years of basketball, Armstrong was also a four-year member of the Miami Trace golf team.

Thank yous

“First, I would like to thank my mom and dad, Brandon and Kasey,” Armstrong said. “They have supported me by going to every single sporting event I’ve played in. All of their love, support, and sacrifices helped make me who I am today.

“I have two sets of grandparents (Jim and Sandy Armstrong and John and Sharon Smith) that are always supporting me and who are always there for me. I’m also grateful for the support from my coaches, specifically Coach (Rob) Smith, Coach (John) Phillips, and Coach (Bobby) Gentry, my teammates, and fans throughout my high school sports journey. Their belief in me fueled my passion and helped shape some of the most unforgettable memories.”

In college, Armstrong said he will major in Kinesiology, which is the scientific study of human body movement.

“I am going to major in Kinesiology, and hope to one day be a physical therapist,” Armstrong said. “Marian has so many great opportunities available to students. They have internships available with teams like the Pacers and the Colts, and have a high success rate with future job opportunities.”

A new horizon with challenges heretofore unknown, await Armstrong.

“I hope to be successful and embrace these new challenges ahead,” Armstrong said. “I plan to use the tools and resources Marian has available to me and other athletes to make sure we’re successful, and to make sure I am doing my best. The coaches there have been so reassuring and do everything possible to make sure you’re on the right track, academically and athletically.”

For many young people, school is like a home away from home. Armstrong was asked about his time at Miami Trace.

“Miami Trace has been my home for the last 12 years, and I feel like I am prepared for the next level,” Armstrong said. “I will forever be grateful to the teachers, administrators, and everybody that makes Miami Trace a great place to learn. I’ve met some of my best life-long friends here and have grown up with them. The memories at Miami Trace will never be forgotten.”

What about the adjustment to a new environment?

“It’s going to be different, that’s for sure,” Armstrong said. “I’ve played ball with some of my best friends here since t-ball. I’ve grown so close to them and their families. But, I’m eager to meet new people and be on my own. Marian University sits in Indianapolis, so I’m excited to be in the city with so much to do and so many things to learn.”