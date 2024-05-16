Fayette Christian graduation set for Friday evening

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Friday, May 17 marks the annual Fayette Christian School graduation ceremony, with the commencement to begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Five seniors will graduate as members of the FCS Class of 2024, and they include Brady Bumpus, Logan Figuerado, Gage McDaniel, Katelyn Melvin and Alexander Mitchell.

Mark Richmond will begin the ceremony by playing the processional, and then Pastor Rick Melvin will welcome those in attendance.

Senior attendants will lead the congregation in a series of pledges, followed by an invocation from Pastor Tony Garren.

Katelyn Melvin will share a scripture reading, and then Pastor Melvin will introduce the valedictorian, Brady Bumpus, who will give a speech.

Melvin will then introduce the salutatorian, Logan Figuerado, who will also give a speech.

A video presentation is scheduled to come next featuring memories from the senior class. A giving of roses presentation will follow the video.

Garren will return to the podium to give his commencement address, and then both Garren and Melvin will present the diplomas to the graduates.

The ceremonial turning of tassels will come next, followed by Pastor Michael Conn giving a benediction and finally, Richmond ending the ceremony with the recessional.