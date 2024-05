On May 12, 2017, Kirksville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario paid the ultimate sacrifice to save others. Chief DiSario was a graduate of Washington Senior High School in 1997, and in 2018 the scholarship was established in Chief DiSario’s honor to award one Washington High School senior the scholarship. The 2024 scholarship was awarded to Garrett Wahl. He plans to attend Heidelberg University to study marketing and finance with a minor in political science.

Courtesy photo