WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 13

Domestic Violence: At 6:52 a.m., officers responded to Forest Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. The offender was located a short time later, and was arrested and transported to jail.

Menacing: At 7:12 a.m., officers responded to Golfview Drive in reference to a disturbance/threats that were being made. Officers arrested a male and transported him to jail.

Breaking and Entering/Theft: At 12:36 p.m., officers responded to the Gregg Street Worship Center on a burglary report. Officers discovered that entry into the church was made by an unknown person, and items were removed from the church.

Theft: At 12:55 p.m., a Jenni Lane resident reported that items have come up missing from her residence.

May 12

Disorderly Conduct: At 6:54 a.m., officers responded to Golfview Drive in reference to a disturbance. A Golfview resident was arrested and transported to jail in the incident.

Disorderly Conduct: At 11:39 a.m., officers responded back to Golfview Drive in reference to another disturbance. The same male was again arrested and transported back to jail in the incident.

Violation of Protection Order: At 7:22 p.m., a Yeoman Street female was arrested after violating a protection order.

May 5

Theft: At 11:35 a.m., a South Fayette Street resident reported the theft of a planter and flowers from the front of her residence.