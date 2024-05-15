WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 14

Melissa S. Strobel, 33, 833 Aspen Drive, expired registration.

Destiny C. Conroy, 21, 313 Sixth St., failure to yield when turning left.

Connie S. Henry, 71, 1071 Courtney Drive, turning at intersection violation.

May 13

Matthew O. Wyburn, 46, 1002 Golfview Drive, menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Chad T. Byers, 37, 225 Forest St., domestic.

Zachary Paul, 33, 526 Peabody Ave., child support suspension.

May 12

Matthew O. Wyburn, 46, 1002 Golfview Drive, disorderly (two counts).

Katrina Minnehan, 62, 710 Yeoman St., protection order violation.

May 11

Abigail Strout, 24, 1106 Solid Rock Blvd. Apt. 2, criminal mischief.

India A. Green, 20, Canal Winchester, speed.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., criminal trespassing, criminal damaging.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., criminal trespassing, criminal damaging.

Ethan G. Wiggers, 23, Leesburg, traffic control device violation.

May 10

Kameron B. Kearns, 24, 1131 Grace St., expired registration.

Chad E. Ingles Sr., 52, at large, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

Mark C. Welch, 40, 637 Yeoman St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brandon L. Spears, 36, Circleville, speed.

David Eckle II, 53, 409 6th St., possession of drugs.

Aaron W. Tumbleson, 28, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

William P. Manrique, 19, Columbus, speed.

Jaime C. Resendiz, 51, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

Steven D. Butler, 37, 1556 State Route 207, speed, no operator’s license.

May 9

Travis Ferguson, 43, Sabina, obstructing.

Destinee S. Coulter, 28, 1028 S. Fayette St., theft.

Alexander J. Minshall, 25, 803 S. Hinde St., non-compliance suspension, traffic control device violation.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., window tint violation.

Shon A. Dyamond, 25, Xenia, violation of protection order (first-degree misdemeanor).

May 8

Timothy B. Jones, Jr., 41, 2158 Jenni Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachariah L. Saxour, 40, Frankfort, license forfeiture suspension.

Christina D. Jester, 53, Bloomingburg, wrongful entrustment.

Ethan J. Theriot, 22, Cincinnati, speed.

Jeffrey T. Dunning, 51, Miamisburg, expired registration.

May 7

Alec Ables, 26, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

Zachary P. Dickens, 36, Mount Sterling, obstructing official business.

Ruth A. Penwell, 68, 408 Kathryn St., speed.