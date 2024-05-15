Pre-registration for health fair bloodwork due May 29

If you would like to pre-register for bloodwork at the Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day, the form and payment are due to Adena no later than May 29. The health fair will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington Court House. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — May 29 is the deadline to pre-register if you are interested in having bloodwork done at the Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day event on Friday, June 1.

The form is available at Adena Fayette Medical Center, local healthcare provider offices and the Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) office. It is also available on the FCPH website, faycohd.org. Mail or take the form and a check, payable to AFMC, to Adena Fayette Medical Center, 1430 Columbus Ave., WCH, OH 43160 (must be received by Wednesday, May 29, 2024).

These are fasting tests. Please fast 8-10 hours prior to testing.

No cost:

PSA Screening (men only). This screening is sponsored by the Fayette County Cancer Foundation.

$15 EACH:

Basic Metabolic profile (Includes: Glucose, BUN, Creatine, Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, CO & Calcium)

Hemoglobin A1C

Lipid Panel (Cholesterol)

TSH (thyroid)

$125 EACH:

Women’s Complete Panel (CBC, CMP, Lipid, TSH, Iron, A1C)

Men’s Complete Panel (CBC, CMP, Lipid, TSH, PSA, A1C)

In addition to the tests that are listed, Adena will have Direct-to-Consumer Lab Testing Forms for other testing options not offered above.

You will receive a copy of your results in the mail. It is recommended that you provide a copy of these results to your physician.

For more information about the health fair, visit the Fayette County Public Health Facebook page at facebook.com/faycohd.