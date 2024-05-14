Wednesday Farmers Market opens this week

Bridgeview Gardens is scheduled to have a variety of products at Wednesday’s Farmers Market. Submitted photo

The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market opens this week.

Your Wednesday market has returned and will run through Oct. 2 this season. Seasonal spring produce includes onions, greens, asparagus and rhubarb. Lots of bedding plants will be available as well as houseplants and potted flowers. Our vendors also have ground beef, brats, cookies, macrame plant hangers and crocheted baby essentials.

The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., and is now accepting charge/debit cards, but currently no EBT SNAP (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products). Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Asparagus, rhubarb, Spring onions & leafy greens. Also, Spring bedding plants and garden plants.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet blankets, hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers, quilted potholders and wax melts in over 50 scents.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, great for grilling.

PROPAGATION SENSATIONS (Jaclyn & Mike Gilbert): Houseplants and some macrame plant hangers, possibly some hand painted pots also.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, salted caramel butter bars and macadamia nut cookies.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).