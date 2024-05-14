13U Lady Mambas to compete in Nationals

Mambas 13U team — (front, l-r); Mckenize West, Jayden Hatfield, Lyrric Hanson, Maddie Easter, Karis Hudson; (back, l-r); coach Derrik Haithcock, La’Niah Smith, Libby Webster, Hayden Rideout, Jayla Haithcock and Aurora Stringfield.

The seventh grade Lady Mambas AAU team based in Hillsboro, with players from Highland County and surrounding counties, had a successful weekend (May 4-5) placing first in the Buckeye Storm Classic Tournament in Portsmouth.

This tournament win qualified the team to play in the South Carolina National Championship Tournament June 19-23.

Pool play at Portsmouth on May 4 saw the Lady Mambas record a 49-18 victory over WV Wild 2029 and a 57-18 win over Assassins 2028-2029.

Sunday, May 5 was tournament play with a 45-23 win over Assassins and a championship win of 38-32 over WV Wild 2029.

The 2024 Lady Mambas current overall season record stands at 15-4 with two first place championships this season. The team has also finished second, fourth and sixth in other tournaments.

If you would like to help sponsor the Lady Mambas’ trip to the national tournament, contact coach Derrik Haithcock at 937-205-2433.

Where the team members are from/school district

Jayla Haithcock and Libby Webster, Whiteoak; Karis Hudson, Paint Valley; Jayden Hatfield, Washington; Lyrric Hanson, Hayden Rideout, Maddie Easter, Manchester; Mckenzie West, Greenfield; Jayona Kibler, Wilmington and La’Niah Smith and Aurora Stringfield, Dayton.