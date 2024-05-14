Foose honored at Shawnee State

Foose

As with the men’s tennis program, the members of Shawnee State’s women’s tennis team continue to be high achievers in the classroom.

A total of five individuals were awarded with RSC Scholar-Athlete accolades, as Brooklyn Foose, Claire Favre, Lacey Urban, Lexy Urban and McKenzie Harman were all named to the list according to conference officials, while Foose earned her way onto the River States Conference’s Champions of Character Team, according to the conference.

Foose, who holds the women’s tennis program’s highest GPA, notched a 3.92 mark in elementary education, while Favre added in a 3.91 average in exercise science. Both tennis players are multi-sport athletes who participate in women’s bowling and women’s soccer, respectively.

Harman, who also holds a GPA that has the junior in position for high honors when the East Liverpool, Ohio native graduates from SSU, has a 3.74 GPA as a physical therapy assistant, while the Urban sisters hold GPAs of 3.58 (Lexy) and 3.43 (Lacey) in health science and nursing, respectively.

A member of both the women’s tennis and women’s bowling programs since arriving on campus, Foose was a member of this season’s women’s tennis unit that matched the most match victories in program history (seven), while also contributing to a women’s bowling unit that, along with the men’s bowling squad, collected their second-ever USBC Sectional qualifications in their respective program histories.