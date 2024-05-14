Graduations begin with MTHS on Friday

Graduation season for the Class of 2024 is here with Miami Trace High School seniors set to graduate this Friday, May 17.

Miami Trace’s commencement is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees must have a ticket to enter the gymnasium to view the graduation ceremony. Each graduate will receive eight tickets during the graduation practice on Wednesday. There will be two entrances to the event center lobby for individuals who have tickets. Non-ticket holders will enter through the main entrance doors of the high school. Individuals who do not have tickets will be asked to stay in the commons area and view the graduation ceremony on one of several screens available.

The graduation ceremony may also be viewed through the Miami Trace District Facebook page.

Seating for the graduation ceremony in the gymnasium will be on a first-come basis. Seats cannot be saved for others. There will be handicapped seating and one attendant on the gym floor. Shuttle services will be available to individuals wishing to take advantage of this service in the parking areas before and after the ceremony.

The ceremony will begin with a prelude from the Symphonic Band, led by Paul Bissler. The processional will come next, followed by the National Anthem which will be played by the Symphonic Band. The Symphonic Choir, led by Cameron Baker, will then perform “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish.

MTHS Principal Bryan Sheets will welcome those in attendance, followed by senior addresses from the salutatorian, all six valedictorians and finally, the class president.

The salutatorian, Pierce McCarty, is the son of David and April McCarty. He is a member of the varsity soccer team and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside of school he is the president of the Top Performers 4-H Club, a member of the Fayette County Jr. Fair Board and a 4-H camp counselor. Pierce plans to attend the University of Alabama Honors College to major in nursing.

Valedictorian Robert Bennett is the son of Keturah and Andrew Bennett. He is the president of the National Honor Society and 2024 Class Treasurer. Additionally, Robert is involved in FFA, Drama Club (musicals and plays), Spanish Club, band, choir, marching band, bowling and tennis. He attends WCH Grace Methodist Church and participates in 4-H, Flags over Fayette and Ohio 4-H TLC. He is also a 4-H camp counselor. Robert will attend Ohio State University to major in moving image production.

Valedictorian Mackenzie Cory is the daughter of Carissa and Eric Rutherford and Geoff and Tara Cory. She participates in the Miami Trace Powerlifting Club, the track & field team and National Honor Society. Outside of school Mackenzie is president of Blue Ribbon Champs 4-H club, a 4-H camp counselor and a Kayle Mast Photography Senior Ambassador. Mackenzie will be attending Wilmington College where she will major in exercise science and minor in education.

Valedictorian Justin Glass is the son of Tina and Brian Glass. Justin is a member of the National Honor Society. His future plans are to attend Southern State Community College for one year and then transfer to Ohio State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Valedictorian Katherine Hynes is the daughter of Garth Hynes and Teresa Garland. She has played varsity soccer for three years and captained the team, and she is in the National Honor Society. Katherine will be attending the University of Findlay to double major in psychology and criminal justice. Then, she plans to attain a PhD in forensic psychology.

Valedictorian Jacinta Pettit is the daughter of Matthew Pettit and Christina DeBold. She is a member of the tennis team, symphonic choir, Soundsations choir, Key Club, Spanish Club, student government and National Honor Society. After graduation, Jacinta is attending University of Cincinnati to major in nursing.

Valedictorian Emily Turner is the daughter of Brad and Deborah Turner. She is the president of the science club and founder of Kids in STEM. Additionally, Emily is a member of the academic quiz bowl team, track and field team, Key Club, Superintendent’s Advisory Council and National Honor Society. In addition to many school activities, Emily also participates in 4-H. In the future, she is attending Case Western Reserve University to double major in astronomy and engineering physics.

The 2024 MTHS class president, Kaley Moser, is the daughter of Joseph and Tina Moser. She is the Spanish club president, science club vice-president, Key Club treasurer and Marching Panther Pride clarinet section leader. She is a member of the National Honor Society, student government, drama club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, varsity basketball cheer squad, Soundsations, symphonic choir and symphonic band. She has also performed in the MTHS musicals and plays. Outside of school, Kaley is the Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H Club president, a VBS helper at New Holland Methodist Church, a 4-H camp counselor and the Fayette County Junior Fair Board goat chairperson. She also participates in ENCORE Community Theater, New Holland Methodist Church Choir, and Outreach Committee. Kaley’s future plans are to attend Berklee College of Music to dual major in songwriting and professional music.

MTHS assistant principal Ryan Davis and class advisor Meagan Strahler will announce those who are receiving scholarships and awards, Sheets will present the class, and Superintendent Kim Pittser will accept the class. Sheets and Davis will then lead the presentation of diplomas.

Raelin Pepper and Blake Steele will lead those in attendance in the alma mater, and the ceremony will conclude with the recessional.