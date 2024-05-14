Flora promoted to R-H assistant editor

Tyler Flora R-H file photo

Tyler Flora, who joined the Record-Herald team in June 2022 as a reporter, has been promoted to assistant editor.

“I’m honored to receive this promotion and excited to see what the future holds for our publication and our community,” said Flora. “The Record-Herald is a special place with a wonderful staff, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

“Over the last couple of years, Tyler has become an invaluable asset to our company,” said Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter. “Tyler has been an integral part of our team in both news and sports coverage. He will now take on an even greater role with our team in this well-deserved promotion.”

Tyler was born in Brockton, Massachusetts but moved here to Fayette County just before the age of 2. He attended Sunnyside Kindergarten, Eastside Elementary, Washington Middle School, and is a 2013 graduate of Washington High School.

Since graduating high school, Tyler has earned his Associate of Arts Degree from Southern State Community College, and his Bachelor of Educational Studies from Western Governors University. Prior to joining the Record-Herald, Tyler worked as an educational aide with the Washington Court House City School District for five years.

Tyler also recently accepted a head football coaching position at Greenfield Middle School for the 2024 season.

He currently resides in Fayette County with his wife, Nicole, and daughter, Teagan.