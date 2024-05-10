This week’s recipe showcases sweet strawberry

Hello!

It’s heading into my favorite time of the year….warm temperatures, fresh fruits, and vegetables. YUM!

Right now, strawberries are taking center stage and unfortunately, they are not around very long.

You can get them year-round at the grocery store, and they are good, but the fresh ones from the local farmers are worth getting excited about!

I buy up a bunch of them and slice them and freeze them. Well, the ones I don’t make into jam. Did I mention all the ones I eat just as they are? I love them in smoothies and just in a bowl with sugar over them. After you freeze them, they tend to lose the firmness, but the flavor is still there and they taste like you just picked them. I always got a little thrill out of making strawberry shortcake in the middle of January, while wrapped in a blanket. But for now, we can enjoy the fresh ones.

This week’s recipe showcases that wonderful sweet strawberry. It’s quick and easy. You don’t have to wait until it cools, you don’t bake it. But you do have to wait until it’s set up and firm. This one will bring out the oohs and ahhs. Definitely Sunday dinner table worthy.

No Bake Strawberry Jello Lasagna

Ingredients

For the crust:

36 Golden Oreo Cookies

½ cup unsalted butter-melted

Strawberry Cheesecake Layer

½ cup unsalted butter-softened

1 cup powdered sugar

8 oz. cream cheese-softened

1/14 cup whipped cream.

1 1/3 cup diced fresh strawberries (about 6 ounces)

For strawberry Jello layer

3oz. strawberry flavored gelatin (like Jello)

½ cup boiling water

1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt

4 cups whipped cream.

Topping

2-3 cups whipped cream.

Directions:

Grind the whole Oreo cookie in a food processer (if you don’t have one, I use a rolling pin and put the cookies in a ziplock baggie.)

Mix the ground up cookies with the butter and press in a 9×13 inch dish. Set in the freezer to firm while making cheesecake layer.

In a bowl cream together ½ cup softened butter 8 oz. softened cream cheese and 1 cup powdered sugar until smooth and creamy. Add 1 ¼ cup whipped cream and mix to combine. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in diced strawberries and spread the mixture over chilled crust. Place it in the fridge.

In a large bowl place strawberry Jello, add ½ cup boiling water and stir to dissolve completely. Whisk in 1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt until combined evenly. Pour the mixture over cream cheese layer and smooth the top.

Refrigerate for 2-3 hours until set.

Spread two cups whipped cream on top.

If you want to make this already wonderful dessert a little bit fancier, make some chocolate curls for the top. Carefully draw a vegetable peeler across the broad surface of a bar of white chocolate at room temperature. Sprinkle curls over the top. Refrigerate for two more hours before serving or overnight.

Store in the fridge.

Note:

For whipped cream you can use thawed whipped topping like Cool Whip. You will need about 22 ounces. For homemade whipped cream, beat 3 ½ cups chilled heavy whipping cream with two teaspoons vanilla until soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar to taste and continue mixing on high speed until stiff peaks form.

Enjoy!