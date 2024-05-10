Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, fruit

TUESDAY

Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit

THURSDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm dinner roll, fruit

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch