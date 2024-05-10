Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm dinner roll, fruit
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch