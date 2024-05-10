A thank you to mothers

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and it is a very special day. I watch moms with toddlers as they dedicate almost all of their time to their child. When the little one cries because they have hurt their finger or stubbed a toe, mom picks them up to comfort them. When their child laughs, they share the joy of laughter with them. Most moms I know will do anything for their children.

I have seen them take up for their kids even when those kids are wrong. I traveled four or five days a week in a music ministry for over 30 years, and I have found out that during that time Glenda didn’t tell me many of the things our kids were getting into. She later told me that she didn’t need to tell me because she had taken care of it. That is what moms do!

Proverbs 4:3, “When I was my Fathers’ son, tender and the only one in the sight of my mother.”

Last year at this time we were planning a Christian pre-school and kindergarten. I am so thankful that we have so many moms in our community who see the value of a strong biblical foundation for their young children and grandchildren.

Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.”

My mom stepped out of this life a few years ago and is now with Jesus. The wonderful thing is that even though she is not with us in body, she will always live in our memories. She indeed trained us up in the way we should go, and we are very blessed because of the effort she made to teach us about Jesus. If your mom has crossed over as mine has, we are the legacy she left behind. We were once those little kids that took up most of her time. We were the ones that hurt our fingers or stubbed our toe and were comforted by our moms. We can all choose to be part of the family of God. He has been watching over us our entire life.

Psalms 22:10, “I was cast upon You from birth. From my mothers’ womb You have been My God.”

We will be celebrating Mother’s Day at the Gathering Place this Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30 and we would love for you to bring your mother and celebrate with us. We will give all of the mothers a small gift to take home to say thank you for all you do. We have Youth Group and First Steps Recovery Sunday evening at 6 and Bible study on Wednesday evening at 7. You are more than welcome to come and join in.