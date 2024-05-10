Miami Trace softball falls to Unioto in Sectional finals

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace varsity softball team played a Sectional championship game at Unioto High School Wednesday, May 8.

Miami Trace was the No. 15 seed and Unioto was seeded No. 2

Hannah Hull was the winning pitcher for Unioto. She pitched seven innings with seven hits and five runs (four earned) with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart pitched for Miami Trace and suffered the loss.

She pitched six innings with 16 hits and 11 runs (nine earned). She did not walk a batter and struck out two.

Unioto scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead.

Miami Trace scored one run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.

Unioto scored two in the bottom of the sixth and Miami Trace put what proved to be the final run of the game on the board in the top of the seventh.

Mya Babineau was the leading hitter for Miami Trace, going 3 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Ella McCarty went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.

Gracie Cordell was 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.

Zoey Grooms was 1 for 3 with one run scored.

Megan Miller was the top hitter in the game for Unioto, going 4 for 4 with three doubles, five RBI and three runs scored.

Abbie Marshall was 3 for 4 with a double, one RBI and four runs scored.

Alexis Book had three hits and scored twice for Unioto. One of her hits was a triple.

Hannah Hull went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Haylee Hull, Ava Dettwiller and Emma Spehct each had one hit for Unioto.

Miami Trace finishes the 2024 season with an overall record of 8-12.

Ella McCarty was named to the All-FAC team.

Unioto improved to 21-3. They will play Fairland in the District semifinals Wednesday, May 15 at Ohio University.

Fairland is 15-6 after a 4-1 win over Vinton County in their first tournament game.

Fairland and Unioto split a doubleheader at the beginning of the season with Fairland winning, 2-1 and Unioto winning, 15-7.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Everhart, 0-4; Mya Babineau, 3-4, 1 run, 1 2b; Dylaney Templin, 0-4, 1 run; Ella McCarty, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Gracie Cordell, 1-4, 1 run, 3 rbi, 1 home run; Zoey Grooms, 1-3, 1 run; Jayda Jones, 0-3; Ellie Hoppes, 0-2; Aubrey Keaton, 0-2, 1 sac fly.

Offensively for Unioto: Alexis Book, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 3b; Morgan Daniels, 1-2, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Maddie Tuttle, 0-1; Abbie Marshall, 3-4, 4 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Megan Miller, 4-4, 3 runs, 5 rbi, 3 2b; Haylee Hull, 1-4; Ava Dettwiller, 1-4, 1 rbi; Hannah Hull, 2-4, 1 rbi; Peyton Robinson, 0-2; Emma Spehct, 1-2; MacKenzie Eisel, 0-3.

RHE

MT 000 013 1 — 5 7 5

U 420 302 x — 11 16 2