Carnegie Public Library Children’s Department staff having fun and dressing alike. (L-R) Aaron Teter, Raina Grady, Bonnie Rinehart, Brooke Duell, and Christie Woolever. Submitted photo

Carnegie Public Library is hosting several exciting programs in May, and we are also planning the “Adventure Begins at Your Library” Summer Reading Program.

Coming up for adults: Bring Your Own Book Club on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m., Crochet for Adults on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m., and So, You Are a Plant Parent! Now What? hosted by Catherine Yeoman of Flor & Co. on Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

Coming up for children: Bonnie’s Books takes place each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, and instead of Hello, Friends! Storytime, we will host playtime on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the library. Join us for Lego Robots on Tuesday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Carnegie Children’s Department is preparing a huge summer schedule with multiple activities available to the public nearly every day. For details about these programs, including the May 29 Summer Kickoff, stay tuned to the “What’s Happening at Carnegie Library?” series in the Record-Herald, follow the library on social media, and stop in and ask us!

There are five staff members working in the children’s department and they are all eager to assist children and their families with all manner of library services. Youth Services Manager Aaron Teter has been active in the department for nearly 10 years. Working with his team, they are here to help and to make library time special.

Bonnie Rinehart and Raina Grady are the Children’s Specialists, focusing on organizing programs for kids of all ages. Rinehart has been a longtime Children’s Specialist dating back to working at the Jeffersonville Branch. Grady is new to the department but brings years of experience as a kindergarten teacher and a volunteer.

The team is rounded out with Public Service Assistants Christie Woolever and Brooke Duell. They are both happy to help patrons find and check out their next books. When not on desk, Woolever works as the primary decorator in the department and Duell excels with anything artistic including designing displays and organizing creative programs for children. Finally, Flora is our tremendous helper who keeps our shelves straight, helps prepare crafts, and teaches a children’s crochet class.

Unless noted, all library programs are free. 24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.