Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Second Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck & Concerts – May 11

The Second Saturday Car Cruise – food trucks and concerts series continues on May 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street in Washington Court House.

LPDC Meeting – May 15

The Miami Trace Local School District Elementary Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 15 at Miami Trace Elementary at 4:05 p.m. in the first floor conference room. Guests are welcome.

Steve Luebbe retirement celebration – May 16

The public is invited to celebrate the retirement of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe after 25 years of service to the Fayette County Engineer’s Office. The celebration will be held on Thursday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington C.H.

Local Democrats’ meeting – May 16

The Fayette County Democrats’ Central Committee will hold its May meeting on May 16 at 7 p.m. in the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room.

Bobwhite Spotlight, A Day In The Uplands – May 18

Learn more about managing your property for bobwhite quail and other wildlife in Greenfield, Highland County, with speakers: Pheasants and Quail Forever, ODOW and NRCS. RSVP is required by May 10, but event is free. Please contact Brigitte Hisey at (740) 313-3212 or [email protected].

Retired Teachers meeting – June 6

On June 6, the Fayette County Retired Teachers will meet at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m. with the meal to follow at noon. The cost of the meal is $13 and reservations can be made to Elise Garringer. The organization’s scholarship recipient will be in attendance. Anna Shuler from Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health will be the speaker. The organization will assign picnic pals for its newest retirees for the August meeting and have a 50/50 raffle.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.