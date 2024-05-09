MT’s McCarty, WHS’ Knisley named All-FAC for softball; Hillsboro’s Spruell is the Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference has announced the All-FAC softball team for the 2024 season.

Camryn Spruell of Hillsboro is the Player of the Year.

Also representing Hillsboro is Mylea Fridley.

From Miami Trace is Ella McCarty and from Washington is Addison Knisley.

Leah Lovett and Olivia Stegbauer, McClain; Lillie Eberts, Serenity Taylor and K.J. Worsham, Jackson and C.J. Rigginger and Morgan Webb of Chillicothe complete the team.

These players will be recognized at the upcoming FAC spring sports banquet.