Rotary honors outstanding seniors

Fourteen local seniors were recently honored during the annual Rotary awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 8, 2024. (front, l-r); Grace Bailey, Addison Shiltz, Mackenzie Cory, Emily Turner and Katie Hynes; (back, l-r); John Wall, Evan Lynch, Blake Steele, Jacinta Pettit, Robbie Bennett, Jake Manbevers and Pierce McCarty. Submitted photos

The Washington Court House Rotary Club held its Scholarship/Award Recipients luncheon on Tuesday, May 7 at the Crown Room. This is a special event for the Rotary Club as it celebrates the youth of the community and those who have excelled during their high school careers.

Many parents and grandparents were thanked and acknowledged as major influences on the success of these students. Rotary wants to encourage them as they move toward their goals in life.

Recipients from Washington High School:

Outstanding Scholar: Grace Bailey

Service above Self : Addison Shiltz

Outstanding Athlete: John Wall

Scholarship Recipient: Evan Lynch

Recipients from Miami Trace High School:

Outstanding Scholars: Mackenzie Cory, Justin Glass, Katie Hynes, Robbie Bennett, Jacinta Petitt and Emily Turner

Service above Self: Blake Steele

Outstanding Athlete: Jacob Manbevers

Scholarship Recipient: Pierce McCarty