Rotary honors outstanding seniors

The Washington Court House Rotary Club held its Scholarship/Award Recipients luncheon on Tuesday, May 7 at the Crown Room. This is a special event for the Rotary Club as it celebrates the youth of the community and those who have excelled during their high school careers.
Many parents and grandparents were thanked and acknowledged as major influences on the success of these students. Rotary wants to encourage them as they move toward their goals in life.
Recipients from Washington High School:
Outstanding Scholar: Grace Bailey
Service above Self : Addison Shiltz
Outstanding Athlete: John Wall
Scholarship Recipient: Evan Lynch
Recipients from Miami Trace High School:
Outstanding Scholars: Mackenzie Cory, Justin Glass, Katie Hynes, Robbie Bennett, Jacinta Petitt and Emily Turner
Service above Self: Blake Steele
Outstanding Athlete: Jacob Manbevers
Scholarship Recipient: Pierce McCarty