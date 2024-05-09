Jail renovations discussed at commissioners’ meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Renovations to the Fayette County Jail complex were discussed at Monday’s Fayette County Commissioners meeting.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ryan McFarland told the commissioners that they still had money left from their share of the Senate Bill 310 money allotted, and need some renovations to the jail area on Robinson Road.

The bid of $51,790 was accepted from Marquee Construction and Reddy Electric to make changes to the inmate visiting area in order to make accommodations for more programs from Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health services for mental health and substance abuse counseling. It will involve changing some partitions within the visiting area and changing a staff office area, according to McFarland. They would like these renovations to be completed by early fall.

Jail personnel are also looking into replacing the jail body scanner with a dual scanner to update their equipment in the intake process. Personnel have already had two demonstrations of new machines and are seeking another one.

Bids were opened at 10 a.m. for the 2024 Township Paving Program. The Fayette County Engineer’s Office received two bids, according to David Batson of the engineer’s office. The engineer’s office estimate for the combined paving jobs was $531,820.

Cox Paving, LLC won the bid at $448,235. The other bid was from Fillmore Construction, LLC, which came in at $472,770.

Township trustees submitted their plans to the engineer’s office for roads in their townships they would like to have paved in 2024. All plans are rolled into one bid package and Monday was the bid opening, according to the commissioners.

In other news, the Fayette County Engineer’s Office requested the commissioners approve the purchase of two new pickup trucks to be used for the Water and Sewer Departments. The request to purchase a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado ½ ton 4×4 from VanDevere Chevrolet of Akron, Ohio at a cost of $45, 246, and a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4WD from VanDevere Chevrolet at a cost of $47,712 was approved.