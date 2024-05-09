City abatement committee gives updates on properties

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During the Abatement of Public Nuisance Committee meeting Wednesday, Washington Court House Building & Zoning Inspector Rod Bryant noted that the repairs on 128 W. Elm St. are nearing completion and the repairs on 608 E. Paint St. have been started.

Repairs are ongoing for 418 S. Fayette St., and 622 S. North St. has been given until July 1, a deadline, for the owner to repair or sell the property.

Two new properties that have been sent violations for disrepair are 214 Ogle St. and 1005 Lakeview Ave., according to Bryant. The Lakeview property is owned by Kirkland Financial LLC in Goodlettsville, Tenn. City Attorney Mark Pitstick said Kirkland was sent a certified letter regarding the property violations. Bryant noted that there were certain items of property being stored on that land and they are looking into seizing said items.

Councilman Caleb Johnson said that a real estate company is trying to sell the property located at 147 E. Court St. and that it is in a very bad state of disrepair. It was noted that the building is owned by Beverly Yamour.

Pitstick gave an update on 917/923/925 Clinton Ave., stating that they have tried to locate the owner, and they will be filing an injunction soon to have the court appoint a receiver to seize and take action regarding the personal property equipment stored on the land.