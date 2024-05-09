McClain girls, Hillsboro boys win FAC track titles

It was an extremely close competition at the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Washington High School. By the time of the hurdles finals and 100-meter dash finals, it was pouring rain. The winds picked up and the temperature dipped quite a bit. The meet forged ahead and later in the evening the rain subsided. The Hillsboro Indians edged out Jackson for second place in the 4 x 400-meter relay and even though Chillicothe won that event, that gave Hillsboro the team victory with 155 points to 154.5 points for Chillicothe. Had they finished third behind Jackson, it would have meant Chillicothe would have won the FAC with 154.5 points to Hillsboro’s 153 points. Chillicothe had won all five of the previous FAC track meets. Jackson placed third Thursday with 124.5 points, followed by Miami Trace with 99.5 points, Washington with 79.5 points and McClain with 38 points. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos The McClain Lady Tigers won their second Frontier Athletic Conference track and field title Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Washington High School. McClain edged Chillicothe for first place with 143 team points to 141 for the Cavaliers. Hillsboro was third with 137 points. Chillicothe was two-time defending champs and McClain won the conference in 2021. There were no spring sports in Ohio in 2020 due to COVID. Hillsboro won the girls title in 2019 and Chillicothe won the first FAC track meet held in 2018. Miami Trace was fourth with 98 points, followed by Washington with 66 points and Jackson with 60 points.

It was an extremely close competition at the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Washington High School. By the time of the hurdles finals and 100-meter dash finals, it was pouring rain. The winds picked up and the temperature dipped quite a bit. The meet forged ahead and later in the evening the rain subsided. The Hillsboro Indians edged out Jackson for second place in the 4 x 400-meter relay and even though Chillicothe won that event, that gave Hillsboro the team victory with 155 points to 154.5 points for Chillicothe. Had they finished third behind Jackson, it would have meant Chillicothe would have won the FAC with 154.5 points to Hillsboro’s 153 points. Chillicothe had won all five of the previous FAC track meets. Jackson placed third Thursday with 124.5 points, followed by Miami Trace with 99.5 points, Washington with 79.5 points and McClain with 38 points.

The McClain Lady Tigers won their second Frontier Athletic Conference track and field title Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Washington High School. McClain edged Chillicothe for first place with 143 team points to 141 for the Cavaliers. Hillsboro was third with 137 points. Chillicothe was two-time defending champs and McClain won the conference in 2021. There were no spring sports in Ohio in 2020 due to COVID. Hillsboro won the girls title in 2019 and Chillicothe won the first FAC track meet held in 2018. Miami Trace was fourth with 98 points, followed by Washington with 66 points and Jackson with 60 points.