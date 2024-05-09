Plans underway to extend city’s bike, walking trail

Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, Todd Evans, and Chelsie Baker, city economic development director and chairperson of the Fayette County Parks & Trails Board, were inspecting the newly paved area of the trail extension from Oakland Avenue to Dayton Avenue on Thursday. Gail Allen | R-H photo The yellow lines show the current trail and the green lines are the newly paved trail with the projected trail yet to be paved to connect the Kroger area to the Eyman Park area. Courtesy of the City of Washington C.H.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Park & Trails board, formerly known as the Fayette County Park District, met Thursday at noon to discuss the current extensions of the bike and walking trail in the city.

Board members in attendance were Chelsie Baker, chairperson, Todd Evans, Chris Paisley via phone conference, with David Kiger absent. Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland was also there. There is one current open board seat due to the recent resignation of Dan Stahl.

The board members are trying to move forward to connect some missing pieces of trail in the area of the Kroger store to Eyman Park, according to Evans.

Baker said that paving is taking place in the area of Dayton Avenue near the Paint Creek bridge to Oakland Avenue. On Oakland Avenue, the trail runs along next to an abandoned duplex at 733 Oakland, owned by ALZA Ohio LLC, whose registered agent is Colleen Roundhouse, of Washington Court House.

The paving ends at Oakland Avenue across from Cherry Hill School. The land next to this duplex is owned by the Parks & Trails entity.

The board is planning to use street paint to designate the direction, and signage to indicate the area ahead on the trail.

Evans said that the dream is to connect Oakland Avenue to Jamison Road in the future.

The Thursday paving was being done by Fillmore Construction.

It was also mentioned that plans are being developed regarding the tennis courts at the golf course on Highland Avenue, which are being removed for additional parking for the golf course and the Champion’s Grill.