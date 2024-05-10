Kiwanis is returning to WCH

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ted Barrows and Dee Blascek were introduced to Washington City Council on Wednesday to talk about bringing a Kiwanis Club back to Washington Court House. Registration forms to sign up to join Kiwanis were passed around to council members.

Barrows said Blascek was announced as the new president of the startup new Kiwanis Club. Applications for membership will be available soon.

Kiwanis is a service organization dedicated to strengthening communities and helping children.

The Finance and Personnel Committee report was read and accepted. It noted that applications have been received for the open dispatch position at the police department. The fire department is in the hiring process for a firefighter.

The Economic Strategies and Cooperation Committee report was read and accepted. It stated that new business plaques were distributed to Optique Family Vision Care, Union Savings Bank, and Ultimate Shine Car Wash. They had a grand opening of an additional Ohio Means Jobs office located at the outlet mall.

In council legislation, the following ordinances were placed on second reading:

An ordinance prohibiting the disposal of grass and weed clippings in the streets, roadways and alleys of the city.

An ordinance prohibiting the storage or collection etc. of certain materials on porches, patios, yards, etc. of junk, rubbish, clutter, litter, debris, lumber furniture, mattresses, or items not manufactured for outside use, to be outside on property within the city.

An ordinance to abate the property at 1126 E. Temple St. and collect the cost of abatement from the owner.

An ordinance to abate the property at 1226 E. Paint St. and collect the cost of abatement from the owner.

An ordinance to abate the property at 708 Campbell St. and collect the cost of abatement from the owner.

An ordinance for the approval of the solid waste management plan for the Ross-Pickaway-Highland-Fayette Joint Solid Waste Management District.

And an ordinance adopting by reference a municipal separate stormwater sewer system illicit discharge detection and elimination plan.

A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the purchase of bulk highway rock salt.

The city attorney said that they have been mowing approximately 40-45 yards or areas in the city each month, regarding violations of high grass. The owners are being charged for the city mowing services.