WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 9

Travis Ferguson, 43, Sabina, obstructing.

May 8

Timothy B. Jones, Jr., 41, 2158 Jenni Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachariah L. Saxour, 40, Frankfort, license forfeiture suspension.

Christina D. Jester, 53, Bloomingburg, wrongful entrustment.

Ethan J. Theriot, 22, Cincinnati, speed.

May 7

Alec Ables, 26, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

Zachary P. Dickens, 36, Mount Sterling, obstructing official business.

Ruth A. Penwell, 68, 408 Kathryn St., speed.